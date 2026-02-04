Clarksville Obituary: Linda Sue Johnson

Clarksville, TN – Linda Sue Johnson, born on January 23rd, 1951, in Jefferson City, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 1st, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Robert S. Ingram Sr. and Gladis L. Ingram, who instilled in her the values of kindness, loyalty, and devotion that she carried throughout her life.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. James Black officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The Johnson family will receive friends on Friday, February 6th, 2026, from 4:00pm-7:00pm and again on Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Linda lived a life marked by a quiet strength, deep love, and unwavering dedication to her family. She was known for her warmth, gentle humor,r and the steady, comforting presence she offered to everyone.

She worked for Clarksville Memorial Hospital in the pathology department for several years. Afterwards she transferred to the Trane Company; this is where Linda met Ronnie, beginning the love story that shaped the rest of her life. In her later years, she devoted herself to being a homemaker; caring for her family with the same devotion and tenderness that defined her entire life. Linda cherished all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren; they brought her endless joy.

Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Ronnie Joe Johnson Sr.; sons, Scott Dwayne Kinsler (Lisa), Ronnie Joe Johnson Jr. (Lori), and Matthew Courtney Johnson (Isabel); 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Linda also leaves behind her siblings, Robert S. Ingram (Brenda), Patrick Ray Ingram, Brenda L Winske, and Michael Ingram.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Larry Ingram.

Lindas’ grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com