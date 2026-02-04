Clarksville Obituary: Marissa Doty Baker

Clarksville, TN – Marissa Doty Baker, age 69 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away January 24th, 2026 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, February 7th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Medders officiating. Burial will follow in Weaks Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday at noon.

Marissa entered this life on June 2nd, 1956 in Granite City, IL, daughter to the late Carl Edwin Doty and Ellen Lee Sanders Doty. Marissa was best described as selfless, strong, loving, nurturing, and patient. She loved reading, sewing, and spending time with her loved ones. Some of her happiest moments was sitting at home in her pajamas spending time with people she loved; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Marissa was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Hooper, Daniel Baker Sr.; son, Steven Hooper; and five siblings.

Survivors include her loving children, Carlotta Gunson Lontine (Ray Tanner), Amanda Hooper Welker (Petey Odenthal), Heather Dawn (Anthony) Gilstrap; step-children, Hope (Marty) Carter, Daniel Baker Jr.; sisters, Carla Cohen, Sandra Doty; sixteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ray Tanner, Petey Odenthal, Anthony Gilstrap, Aaron Arnold, Will Winfrey, and Cody Hudnall.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com