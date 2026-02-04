Clarksville Police Department Hires Second Wellness Counselor Katie Kastle Through Department of Justice COPS Grant

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is proud to announce the hiring of a second full-time wellness counselor, Katie Kastle, who joined the department on January 26th, 2026.

Her position was made possible after CPD received a second grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) in October 2025 through the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program.

The grant allows the department to expand support for the mental and emotional well-being of its employees and their families.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” said Chief Ty Burdine. “Law enforcement is a demanding profession, and the Wellness Program provides our officers, staff, and their families access to the resources they need to care for their mental and emotional health. It helps our officers strive to be the best version of themselves while serving the citizens of Clarksville. By fostering this environment, we equip our personnel to stay strong, healthy, and ready to serve our community.”

Kastle joins Joshua Forbess, who was hired in January 2023 as CPD’s first full-time counselor following the creation of this support initiative in 2022. Since his hiring, Forbess has dedicated countless hours to working directly with employees and their families, providing guidance and resources to navigate the unique challenges of law enforcement and public service.

With Kastle’s addition, CPD strengthens its ability to support the mental, emotional, and overall well-being of its workforce. The department recognizes that emotional and physical wellness are essential to maintaining a healthy, resilient, and effective team committed to serving the Clarksville community.

“Your well-being is the priority,” said Kastle. “Life was never meant to be navigated alone. Therapy gives you the chance to pause, reflect, and regain your footing—with someone alongside you to shine a light into the darkest corners.”

Katie Kastle, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to her role. After her deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, she focused on her family and civilian career, relocating to Clarksville in 2015. Passionate about mental health, she has worked with the Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court, assisting active-duty service members, veterans, and their families through rehabilitation and treatment programs.

Kastle earned her Bachelor’s in Psychological Science and Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Austin Peay State University, graduating summa cum laude in 2023. She completed her master’s internship and clinical work at the Trauma & Therapy Center of Tennessee, specializing in trauma, substance use, grief, and relational issues.

She has advanced training in trauma-informed care, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and EMDR, bringing a compassionate, client-centered approach to supporting employees and their families.