Clarksville Obituary: Lt. Col. (Ret) James Howard Huggins

Clarksville, TN – Lt. Col. (Ret) James Howard Huggins, aged 94 of Palmyra, TN passed away Sunday, February 1st, 2026 at his residence.

James was born on October 16th, 1931, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the son of the late James and Loretta McWilliams Huggins.

He was preceded by his first wife and mother of his five sons, Margaret Noble Huggins; his three sisters, Frances, Lillian, and Geraldine, and his second wife Joy Huggins. He was “H” to Joy’s children Jennifer (Clint) and Jason (Robin) and Joy’s four granddaughters.

He was retired from the US Army, where he spent his career in the Special Forces (Green Berets). After his retirement, he joined the Montgomery County School System where he was a teacher and principal at several schools.

Survivors include his five sons, Col. (Ret) James (Julie) Huggins, Dr. Michael (Benjamin) Huggins, Terry Huggins, Lt. Col. (Ret) John (Missy) Huggins, and Lt. Col. (Ret) George Huggins; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Keeping with James’ wishes, the family has chosen a private cremation service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.Nealtarpleyparchman.com