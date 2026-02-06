APSU Lacrosse Set for Historic Inaugural Game Against Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team is set for its inaugural game when it plays Gardner-Webb on Saturday for a 11:00am game at Fortera Stadium.

Saturday’s inaugural Austin Peay lacrosse game was moved to Fortera Stadium due to inclement weather in Clarksville over the past two weeks. The game will be free to the public with gates opening at 10:00am. All fans will be required to enter Fortera Stadium through the Maynard Family Gate into the Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby, where they will then use the stairs or elevators to move up to the second-level concourse.

The first 100 fans will receive a free beer and a free t-shirt at the inaugural game. There will be no concessions available.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and one graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, and graduate assistant Annalise Carr.

For the 2026 season, Rausch added two sophomore midfield transfers, Morgan Lantz, and Kayla Hobday. Lantz, who played in three games during freshman season at UMass Lowell, scored 306 goals and had 109 assists during her prep career Palmyra Area High School. In one season at St. Bonaventure, Hobday appeared in six games, playing both midfield and defense.

Other transfers include senior attacker Mak Patten, who totaled 27 goals, 20 assists, 47 points, 34 ground balls, eight caused turnovers, and two draw controls in three seasons at Saint Francis (PA). Patten is a team captain for the Govs’ inaugural team along with Lauryn Warfield, Madison Klamo, and Emily Jennetty.

Warfield, a graduate transfer midfielder, was 2024 America East Second Team All-Conference selection during her junior season at UMBC after ranking third in the conference and 30th in the NCAA with 5.60 draw controls per game. During her senior season at UMBC in 2025, Warfield posted career-bests with 20 goals, which ranked fourth on the team, and 21 total points.

Austin Peay also added a pair of sophomore transfers at defender in Madison Klamo, who played in 14 games as a freshman at Detroit Mercy, and Elyse Faler, who did not play during her freshman season at Central Michigan.

Finally, the Governors added sophomore goal keeper Erin-Kate Roeder, who made six saves with a .400 save percentage in three games during her freshman season at UMass Lowell in 2025.

About the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

2025 Record: 3-14 (3-5 Big South)

Total Goals in 2025: 100, 59% unassisted, 21% from free position, 15% from women-up and 1% from women-down and 4% unaccounted for

2025 Defense: 172 Caused Turnovers, .825 Clear percentage

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team travels to Greenville, South Carolina to face Furman, February 20th, at Paladin Stadium. Furman was picked third in the Big South Conference Preseason Women’s Lacrosse Poll.