Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball, ASUN’s Top Team, Hosts North Alabama for Military Appreciation Day

Austin Peay (16-6 | 10-1 ASUN) vs. North Alabama (7-14 | 2-8 ASUN)

Saturday, February 7th, 2026 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The top-ranked team in the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts North Alabama for Military Appreciation Day presented by Altra Federal Credit Union on Saturday for a 4:00am game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

In addition to $5.50 tickets, courtesy of Trane Commercial, and the first beer being free for all active duty and retired military members, Austin Peay also will have multiple giveaways and presentations ahead of and throughout the contest.

Altra Federal Credit Union will be giving away 600 t-shirts to fans, while the US Army Rappel Team will be presenting a special game-ball delivery ahead of tipoff. There also will be multiple recognitions throughout the game including the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Night Stalkers), the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home, and more.

Austin Peay (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) currently sits 1.5 games above second place in the ASUN standings and picked up its fifth-straight win following an 87-76 victor against Lipscomb, Wednesday. Collin Parker tallied his second-straight 30-point game – the first Gov since Jordyn Adams in Jan. 2020 to accomplish the feat – with 30 and nine rebounds in the Govs’ 11-point decision against the Bison.

He was followed in the scoring column by Anton Brookshire’s season-high 25 points, with the redshirt senior point guard going 8-for-10 from the floor and 5-for-7 from distance in the win. The victory marked the Govs’ first against the Bisons in ASUN play and cemented them in sole possession atop the league standings.

The reigning ASUN Newcomer of the Week, Parker leads Austin Peay and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 16.4 points per game, with his 5.9 rebounds per contest ranking second on the team and seventh in the league. Parker is followed in scoring by Marshall and freshman Zyree Collins, who both have scored 303 points (13.8 per game) across 22 games.

For Collins, his scoring has him as the ASUN’s top freshman scorer, with his 2.27 steals per game leading the ASUN and all freshmen nationally. Marshall also leads the Governors with 61 offensive rebounds, 22 blocks and a 64.4 field-goal percentage, with the Arkansas State transfer shooting 72.3% from the floor since the start of conference play.

Austin Peay leads the ASUN in a myriad of defensive statistics, including field-goal percentage defense (43.4), scoring defense (70.9), steals per game (10.5), 3-point percentage defense (31.3), and T/O forced (15.41).

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests throughout the 2025-26 season will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham (play-by-play) and Ethan Schmidt (analyst) on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University faces North Alabama for its 12th game of the ASUN Conference season.

The Governors currently sit first in the ASUN standings with a 10-1 conference record. They are 1.5 games above Central Arkansas, who is 8-2 in league play.

APSU is 10-1 in conference play for the seventh time in program history. It is the first time the Govs have won 10 of their first 11 conference since the 2018-19 season, and is tied for their best start since going 16-0 during the 2003-04 Ohio Valley Conference campaign.

With a win against the Lions, head coach Corey Gipson would be the fifth-fastest coach to reach 50 wins (91 games). With his last win, Gipson surpassed Lake Kelly (1971-77, 85-90) for the third most wins by a head coach in their first three seasons. Gipson’s 28 conference wins also are the second most by a coach in season three, and trail only Matt Figger’s 39 during the 2017-20 seasons.

Collin Parker leads APSU with 16.4 points per game following his second-straight 30-point game last time out.

Parker is the first Gov with back-to-back 30-point games since Jordyn Adams, January 18th-23rd, 2020.

About the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama claimed a share of the 2024-25 ASUN Men’s Basketball Regular-Season Championship after going 24-11 overall and 14-4 in ASUN play. The Lions then advanced to the ASUN Championship game, where it dropped a 76-65 decision to Lipscomb. The Lions earned a bid to the 2025 NIT where it dropped a 71-62 decision to Bradley in the first round.

North Alabama was picked to finish second in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll, and was selected to win the league by the media. Corneilous Williams and Donte Bacchus also were selected as Preseason All-ASUN Team recipients, with Williams’ selection being by unanimous decision.

Ten games into the conference season, North Alabama currently is last in the ASUN standings with a 2-8 conference record. The Lions are 0-4 at home and 2-4 on the road in conference play thus far.

Corneilous Williams leads the ASUN and is 31st nationally with eight double-doubles. Williams has had at least 10 rebounds in three-straight and five of his last seven games, and is averaging 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game through the conference season. Donte Baccus leads UNA with 14.3 points per game this season, including 15.1 since the start of the New Year. His 117 rebounds and 5.6 rebounds per game are preceded by only Williams.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for a Wednesday 6:00pm CT contest against Queens at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. As the standings are currently, it is a battle between the No. 1 and No. 4 team in ASUN. Queens faces North Florida on Saturday for a 4:00pm game, in Jacksonville, Florida.