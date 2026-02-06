Clarksville Obituary: Jude Heath Jagers

Clarksville, TN – Jude Heath Jagers 20, of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on January 29th, 2026.

Jude was born June 14th, 2005 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Joshua and Vanessa (Nealon) Jagers.

Jude left behind his parents, two brothers Jordan Jagers, Jebediah (Madi) Jagers, two sisters, Hannah Jagers , Violet Jagers and two nieces, Harmony Clark and Marlee Holderfield.

Jude leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his grandparents, Wendell and Rosetta Nealon, and Gayle and Lewis Walker. He is preceded in death by his grandfather John Jagers.

Jude was a beautiful human being and a kind, special young man. He loved us all very much. We loved him every day of his life and will love him every day for the rest of ours.

He was a graduate of Vernon High School Class of 2023. He spent his high school career actively involved in JROTC, where he excelled in leadership and developed a love for the military and his country. This led to his enlisting in the United States Marine Corps before his 18th birthday. Jude graduated from recruit training as a Private First Class on September 8, 2023. It was the proudest day of his life.

In high school, he also became passionate about giving to others by donating in blood drives as soon as he was old enough. He donated consistently through OneBlood organization thereafter.

His life was filled with an incredible love of music and record collecting. This was something that filled his life with joy. He loved seeking records and enjoyed listening to them all the time. We named our baby boy after a song, and he kept one in his heart his whole life.

A Celebration of life will be Monday, February 9th, 2026 at 12:30om at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jude’s memory, please give to your local JROTC programs and donate blood if and when you can. This would help preserve a lasting memory of our son.

“There wasn’t another like him, and this one was ours.”