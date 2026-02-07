APSU Men’s Golf Opens Spring Season at Palmas Del Mar Collegiate in Puerto Rico

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees off its spring season in the islands when it competes at UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, Sunday – Tuesday, on the Flamboyan Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Boston College, Delaware, Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State, Michigan, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Southern Illinois, TCU, UNC Greensboro, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Wofford at the par-72, 7,122-yard track.

With a team-leading 70.25 scoring average during the fall season, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off the first tee against the 87-player field. Samuels led APSU with nine rounds at even or under par and six rounds in the 60s during the fall, while recording 11 counting scores in 12 rounds played.

John Mark Mills is next on the tee for the APSU Govs after recording a 73.67 scoring average in his first fall at Austin Peay. Mills carded four rounds at even or under par and one round in the 60s during the fall, while posting 11 counting scores in 12 rounds played.

Jackson Wise makes his third appearance of the season and is third in line for the Governors with a 76.33 scoring average. Wise tallied two rounds at even or under par during the fall while recording four counting scores in six rounds played.

With a 72.67 scoring average during the fall, Grady Cox makes his second appearance of the season for Austin Peay. Cox posted one round at even or under par with one counting score in three rounds played during his lone appearance of the fall.

Rounding out the lineup for head coach Easton Key, Zach Olsen makes his second appearance as a Governor after recording a 75.00 scoring average during the fall. Olsen recorded a counting score in all three rounds he played during his lone appearance of the fall season.

Finally, Will Swigart will play as an individual and make the first tournament appearance of his Austin Peay career in the spring opener. Swigart’s lone appearance of the 2024-25 season came at the Battle of the Border Match Play against Murray State, where he beat the Racers’ Derek Limberg, 2&1.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Michigan, Rhode Island, and Southern Illinois for the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate’s opening round, which begins with a 6:30am (CT) shotgun start, Sunday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

