Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls at Eastern Kentucky, 67-60

Richmond, KY – Anovia Sheals had 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 67-60 to Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at Baptist Health Arena.

Eastern Kentucky (21-4, 12-0 ASUN) began the game on a 6-0 run; however, Jade Rucker’s jumper got Austin Peay (13-9, 5-7 ASUN) on the board five minutes into the opening frame.

Back-to-back three-pointers from JaNiah Newell and Rucker gave the APSU Govs a 10-9 lead, which was tied with Ndidiamaka Ndukwe’s free throw with three minutes remaining. The two teams went back and forth until a jumper by Ines Gnahore with a minute left gave the Govs the 14-13 lead to end the quarter.

The Colonels took back the lead with a three-pointer by Althea Kara Angeles three minutes into the second frame. EKU built its lead to as many as six at 29-23 with free throws and a layup by Kenleigh Woods with just under three minutes until the break. Layups by Jim’Miyah Branton and Sheals cut the Govs’ deficit to two at 29-27, but Liz Freihofer ended the half with a three-pointer to allow the Colonels to take a 32-27 lead at the break.

A 6-0 run by Sheals tied the game at 35, less than four minutes into the third quarter. The Colonels responded with a 12-0 run of their own to lead 47-35. The Governor’s scoring drought was ended with a jumper by Mya Williams with 41 seconds left in the third to trail 47-37 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Colonels led by as many as 13 at 59-46 with four minutes remaining in the final quarter. The Govs went on an 8-2 run to get as close as six at 66-60 with a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins with six seconds left in the game, but a free throw by Woods ended the game with the Colonels taking the 67-60 ASUN win.

Turnovers. The Governors had 19 turnovers compared to the Colonels’ 11. EKU scored 25 points from APSU turnovers.

Anovia Sheals had a team-high 17 points.

Jim’Miyah Branton had 13.

Sheals and Branton had seven rebounds and two steals each.

Branton also led with five assists.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home for a February 12th game against Queens at F&M Bank Arena.