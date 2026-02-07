Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls at Eastern Kentucky, 67-60

Richmond, KY – Anovia Sheals had 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 67-60 to Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at Baptist Health Arena.
Eastern Kentucky (21-4, 12-0 ASUN) began the game on a 6-0 run; however, Jade Rucker’s jumper got Austin Peay (13-9, 5-7 ASUN) on the board five minutes into the opening frame.
Back-to-back three-pointers from JaNiah Newell and Rucker gave the APSU Govs a 10-9 lead, which was tied with Ndidiamaka Ndukwe’s free throw with three minutes remaining. The two teams went back and forth until a jumper by Ines Gnahore with a minute left gave the Govs the 14-13 lead to end the quarter.
The Colonels took back the lead with a three-pointer by Althea Kara Angeles three minutes into the second frame. EKU built its lead to as many as six at 29-23 with free throws and a layup by Kenleigh Woods with just under three minutes until the break. Layups by Jim’Miyah Branton and Sheals cut the Govs’ deficit to two at 29-27, but Liz Freihofer ended the half with a three-pointer to allow the Colonels to take a 32-27 lead at the break.
A 6-0 run by Sheals tied the game at 35, less than four minutes into the third quarter. The Colonels responded with a 12-0 run of their own to lead 47-35. The Governor’s scoring drought was ended with a jumper by Mya Williams with 41 seconds left in the third to trail 47-37 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
The Colonels led by as many as 13 at 59-46 with four minutes remaining in the final quarter. The Govs went on an 8-2 run to get as close as six at 66-60 with a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins with six seconds left in the game, but a free throw by Woods ended the game with the Colonels taking the 67-60 ASUN win.
The Difference
Turnovers. The Governors had 19 turnovers compared to the Colonels’ 11. EKU scored 25 points from APSU turnovers.
Inside The Box Score
- Anovia Sheals had a team-high 17 points.
- Jim’Miyah Branton had 13.
- Sheals and Branton had seven rebounds and two steals each.
- Branton also led with five assists.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball
The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home for a February 12th game against Queens at F&M Bank Arena.