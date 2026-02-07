39.9 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls at Eastern Kentucky, 67-60

APSU Women's BasketballRichmond, KY Anovia Sheals had 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 67-60 to Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at Baptist Health Arena. 

Eastern Kentucky (21-4, 12-0 ASUN) began the game on a 6-0 run; however, Jade Rucker’s jumper got Austin Peay (13-9, 5-7 ASUN) on the board five minutes into the opening frame.

Back-to-back three-pointers from JaNiah Newell and Rucker gave the APSU Govs a 10-9 lead, which was tied with Ndidiamaka Ndukwe’s free throw with three minutes remaining. The two teams went back and forth until a jumper by Ines Gnahore with a minute left gave the Govs the 14-13 lead to end the quarter. 

The Colonels took back the lead with a three-pointer by Althea Kara Angeles three minutes into the second frame. EKU built its lead to as many as six at 29-23 with free throws and a layup by Kenleigh Woods with just under three minutes until the break. Layups by Jim’Miyah Branton and  Sheals cut the Govs’ deficit to two at 29-27, but Liz Freihofer ended the half with a three-pointer to allow the Colonels to take a 32-27 lead at the break. 

A 6-0 run by Sheals tied the game at 35, less than four minutes into the third quarter. The Colonels responded with a 12-0 run of their own to lead 47-35. The Governor’s scoring drought was ended with a jumper by Mya Williams with 41 seconds left in the third to trail 47-37 heading into the final 10 minutes of play. 

The Colonels led by as many as 13 at 59-46 with four minutes remaining in the final quarter. The Govs went on an 8-2 run to get as close as six at 66-60 with a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins with six seconds left in the game, but a free throw by Woods ended the game with the Colonels taking the 67-60 ASUN win. 

The Difference

Turnovers. The Governors had 19 turnovers compared to the Colonels’ 11. EKU scored 25 points from APSU turnovers. 

Inside The Box Score

  • Anovia Sheals had a team-high 17 points. 
  • Jim’Miyah Branton had 13. 
  • Sheals and Branton had seven rebounds and two steals each. 
  • Branton also led with five assists.

Follow The APSU Govs     

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home for a February 12th game against Queens at F&M Bank Arena. 

