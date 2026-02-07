28.1 F
Clarksville Obituary: Barbara Gene Aldridge

December 2nd, 1934 - February 5th, 2026

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Barbara Gene Aldridge, age 91, of Clarksville, and formerly of Woodlawn, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 5th, 2026.

Barbara was born on December 2nd, 1934 in Dotsonville, TN to the late Alvin Hall and Mary Francis Oliver. Barbara was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Pardue and second husband, John A. Aldridge; sons, Robert E. Pardue II and Anthony Craig Pardue; stepson, David A. Aldridge; brothers, Alvin, Reynolds, and Paul Hall; sisters, Alberta Self and Beulah Stone.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Jerome Hall; sister, Pearl Hogan; grandsons, Robert (Katy) Pardue and Ryan M. Pardue; step grandchildren, Stephanie (Robert) Lanham, JB (Sheryle) Aldridge, Jesse (Stephanie) Aldridge, and Amanda (Brad) Fields; one great grandson; eight step great grandchildren.

Barbara was a longtime member of New Providence Church of Christ and a devoted Sunday School teacher. Barbara devoted her time and love to her family and home. She was fantastic at making crafts and her peanut brittle and fudge. Barbara is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at New Providence Church of Christ at 1:00pm with Tom Lynch officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home and on Thursday, February 12th, 2026 from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN.

Pallbearers will be Dean Bettis, Barry Travis, and David Lalibearte.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

