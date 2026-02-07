Clarksville Obituary: Wayne Benjamin Ard

Clarksville, TN – Wayne Benjamin Ard, 88 of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Clarksville Campus.

Wayne was born March 30th, 1937 in Sumter, South Carolina, the son of the late Sykes B. Fleming and Nautie Ard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne S. Ard, daughter, Stephanie Jackson and son in law, John Thigpen. He was raised by his late grandparents, William and Mabelle Ard.

He retired from the US Army after 23 and half years and was owner and operator of Ard Construction. Wayne was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville.

Wayne and his wife donated monies to Austin Peay and a house he built in Middleton Place. As a result of their donations, there is a building named in honor of Wayne and Marianne, which is the Ard Building.

He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Clarksville Country Club. Wayne loved playing his guitar and after his wife passed he wrote and sang a song called “In My Heart” dedicated to her.

Survivors include his daughter, Leigh Thigpen; son in law, Paul Jackson; four grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Thigpen, Ross (Miriam) Albert, Ryan (Breanne) Alday and Heather (Joe) Sutton; ten great grandchildren, Liam, Hannah, Alexis, Bristol, Cole, Ellie Grace, Adalee, Londyn, Levi and Cassian (Caz).

Funeral Service will be held 1:00pm, Tuesday, February 10th, 2026, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 7:00[m Monday, February 9th, 2026, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home and from 11:00am Tuesday, February 10th, 2026, until the time of funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the services may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com .