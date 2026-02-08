Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Shoots 303 in Opening Round of Palmas Del Mar Collegiate

Humacao, Puerto Rico – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 15-over 303 and is in 12th place after the opening round of UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, Sunday, on the Flamboyan Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is three shots behind 11th-place Wofford and five shots behind 10th-place Rutgers after the opening round at the 72-yard, 7,122-yard course. The Governors also have a two-shot lead over 13th-place Delaware and are three shots ahead of 14th-place Eastern Kentucky.

Patton Samuels led Austin Peay State University in the opening round, carding a team-best three birdies to shoot one-over 73 and finish the day tied for 23rd. Grady Cox and Jackson Wise, who also carded three birdies, each shot three-over 75 and finished the round tied for 38th.

John Mark Mills tallied the final counting score for the Governors, shooting an 80 to finish the day tied for 79th. Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Zach Olsen shot an 83 and is in 84th place. Finally, Will Swigart played as an individual and shot an 85 to finish the round in 86th place.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Michigan, Rutgers, and Wofford for the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate’s second round, which begins with a 6:30am CT shotgun start, Monday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.