42.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, February 8, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men’s Golf Shoots 303 in Opening Round of...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Shoots 303 in Opening Round of Palmas Del Mar Collegiate

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Stands 12th After Sunday’s Opening Round in Puerto Rico Golf Tournament. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Stands 12th After Sunday’s Opening Round in Puerto Rico Golf Tournament. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfHumacao, Puerto Rico – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 15-over 303 and is in 12th place after the opening round of UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, Sunday, on the Flamboyan Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is three shots behind 11th-place Wofford and five shots behind 10th-place Rutgers after the opening round at the 72-yard, 7,122-yard course. The Governors also have a two-shot lead over 13th-place Delaware and are three shots ahead of 14th-place Eastern Kentucky.

Patton Samuels led Austin Peay State University in the opening round, carding a team-best three birdies to shoot one-over 73 and finish the day tied for 23rd. Grady Cox and Jackson Wise, who also carded three birdies, each shot three-over 75 and finished the round tied for 38th.

John Mark Mills tallied the final counting score for the Governors, shooting an 80 to finish the day tied for 79th. Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Zach Olsen shot an 83 and is in 84th place. Finally, Will Swigart played as an individual and shot an 85 to finish the round in 86th place.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Michigan, Rutgers, and Wofford for the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate’s second round, which begins with a 6:30am CT shotgun start, Monday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Felisha Helen Faye Gore
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information