Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 8th–12th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a stretch of changing weather conditions this week, beginning with cooler temperatures and cloud cover before warming into the upper 60s ahead of midweek rain chances.

While sunshine returns briefly, several rounds of showers will keep conditions unsettled as the week progresses.

Clouds dominate the sky today as temperatures climb to a high near 47 degrees. Light southeast winds around 5 mph will keep conditions cool and calm throughout the afternoon, making for a chilly but manageable day.

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight before gradually clearing late, allowing temperatures to dip to around 32 degrees. Light east winds near 5 mph will become calm in the evening, creating colder overnight conditions.

Sunshine makes a strong return on Monday, pushing afternoon highs near 62 degrees. Winds remain light, starting calm before shifting to the southwest around 5 mph as the day continues.

Clear skies continue into Monday night, with temperatures falling to around 43 degrees. Calm winds will turn south-southwest near 5 mph after midnight, keeping conditions milder than previous nights.

Cloud cover increases again on Tuesday as temperatures warm significantly, reaching a high near 69 degrees. West-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph will accompany the warmer air moving into the region.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night as showers become likely after midnight. Cloudy skies and a low near 42 degrees are expected, with west winds around 5 mph shifting north overnight. The chance of precipitation stands at 60 percent.

Showers may linger into Wednesday morning, with a 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Skies will gradually turn partly sunny, and cooler air returns with highs near 54 degrees and light north winds.

Partly cloudy skies settle in on Wednesday night as temperatures drop to around 32 degrees. Light east-northeast winds near 5 mph will maintain chilly overnight conditions.

Mostly cloudy skies persist on Thursday, keeping temperatures cooler with highs near 51 degrees. East-northeast winds around 5 mph will continue throughout the day.

Rain chances return late Thursday night, with a 40 percent chance of showers developing after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies and lows near 37 degrees will round out the evening hours.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County will see a mix of sunshine, warming temperatures, and periodic rain chances this week. Residents should enjoy the brief warmup early in the week while staying weather-aware as showers return and cooler conditions follow.