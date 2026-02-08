Clarksville Obituary: Abdual Hines

Clarksville, TN – Abdual Hines, 32, passed away on February 2nd, 2026. Born on August 1st, 1993, Abdual will be remembered for the life he lived and the memories he leaves behind with family, friends, and all who knew him. His presence touched those around him, and his absence will be deeply felt by many.

A time of viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12:00pm. All services will take place at Foston Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to gather to honor Abdual’s life, reflect on shared moments, and offer comfort and support to one another during this time of remembrance.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Abdual Hines, please visit our flower store.