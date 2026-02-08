Clarksville Obituary: Gailrena Caroline Marie DeHarde

Clarksville, TN – Sergeant First Class (Retired) Gailrena Caroline Marie DeHarde, age 73 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed from this life on February 2nd, 2026, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00am Monday, February 23rd, 2026, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home, with Rabbi Quentin Brooks and Rev. Charles Thornberg officiating. Burial will follow in French Cemetery with full military honors.

Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service on Monday morning.

Gailrena entered this life on March 13th, 1952, in Chicago, IL, daughter to the late Oral John Thompson and Irene Clariece Kazlvich.

Gailrena proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years before retiring. After retirement, she continued to serve her country where she was a proud member of her local American Legion in Tennessee Ridge, TN. Gailrena deeply loved her family and her dogs, and she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Gailrena was preceded in death by her husband, Michael DeHarde; step-son, Michael DeHarde Jr; and her brother-in-law; Edgar Alan DeHarde (Judy Cole).

She is survived by her brother, Mark Kevin (Tracy) McCarthy; step-children, Glenn Scott, Melinda DeHarde; step-grandson, Braedon William DeHarde; brother and sister in-laws, Dr. John Robert DeHarde (Barbara Winters), Donald Charles DeHarde (Richelle), Rose Pulley (Ernest), and Helen Claire Hargrove (James); her nieces, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Cruikshank and Jessica McCarthy (Luke) Lehane; Dewey Robinson, whom she regarded as like a step-son; and caretakers Becky and Glenn Hanner.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com