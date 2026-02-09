Austin Peay State University Hosts Auschwitz Conference Featuring Eva Kor’s Son and Renowned Bioethicist

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Holocaust Commission, in partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU), will host “Auschwitz: Investigations and Legacies” on Saturday, February 21st, 2026, from 9:00am to 3:30pm in APSU’s Morgan University Center Room 307.

The daylong educational conference will examine Auschwitz through historical, ethical, and survivor-family perspectives, with sessions designed for educators, students, and community members.

Featured speakers include two national voices in Holocaust education and ethics:

Dr. Stacy Gallin, a leading expert on biomedical ethics and Nazi medicine, founder and director of the Benjamin Ferencz Institute for Ethics, Human Rights and the Holocaust, and co-editor of Bioethics and the Holocaust: A Comprehensive Study in How the Holocaust Continues to Shape the Ethics of Health, Medicine and Human Rights. She also teaches an international course on ethics, human rights, and the Holocaust through the Global Network for Medical, Health Professions and Bioethics Education, where she serves as co-chair of education.

Dr. Alex Kor, son of Holocaust survivors Mickey and Eva Kor—Eva Kor is known worldwide as one of the “Mengele Twins” and the founder of CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center—an Indiana-based physician who speaks nationally about memory, morality, and the responsibilities of witness.

APSU faculty and scholars will add historical depth and contemporary context:

Dr. David R. Snyder, professor of history, will address the origins of the “Final Solution,” the Nazi plan to murder Europe’s Jews.

an APSU administrator and Holocaust scholar, will present on dimensions of the death camps and their legacies. A graduate-student panel, including two APSU Master of Arts in history students, will discuss new scholarship on the camps and postwar memory.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/auschwitz-investigations-and-legacy-tickets-1980648623350?aff=oddtdtcreator

About the Tennessee Holocaust Commission

Established in 1984, the Tennessee Holocaust Commission works to educate Tennesseans about the history of the Holocaust, seeking to remind citizens that prejudice, hatred and violence, as manifested in the Holocaust and other genocides, lead to the destruction of a humane society.