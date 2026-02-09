Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Surges with Strong Second Round at Palmas Del Mar Collegiate

Humacao, Puerto Rico – Led by a three-under 69 from Grady Cox, four Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers carded scores under par with the Governors posting a team score of seven-under 281 in the second round of UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, Monday, on the Flamboyan Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University picked up one spot on the leaderboard in the second round, finishing the day in 11th place with a two-round score of eight-over 584. The Governors are two shots ahead of 12th-place Wofford and 13 shots ahead of 13th-place Eastern Kentucky. The APSU Govs trail 10th-place Michigan by one shot and are two shots behind ninth-place Boston College.

TCU and Wake Forest are tied for the team lead with scores of 13-under 563, while Wake Forest’s Tom Haberer and Kennesaw State’s Shaun Cook are tied for the individual lead with scores of nine-under 135 after two rounds on the par-72, 7,122-yard course.

Patton Samuels used a trio of birdies to shoot two-under 70 and pick up four spots on the field, finishing the day tied for 19th with a score of one-under 143. The best round of the day by a Governor belonged to Cox, who carded four birdies and picked up a dozen spots on the leaderboard to finish the round tied for 26th with a score of even-par 144.

Jackson Wise and John Mark Mills each shot one-under 71 in the second round, with Wise tallying four birdies and Mills recording a team-best five birdies. Wise picked up two spots on the field in the second round and is tied for 36th with a score of two-over 146, while Mills gained 15 spots to finish tied for 64th with a score of seven-over 151.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Zach Olsen tallied a pair of birdies to shoot two-over 74 and finished the day in 82nd place with a score of 157. While playing as an individual, Will Swigart carded an eagle on the par-5 10th hole en route to a score of five-over 77; he finished the day tied for 85th with a score of 162.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Boston College, Michigan, and Wofford for the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate’s final round, which begins with a 6:00am CT shotgun start, Tuesday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.