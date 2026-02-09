Clarksville Obituary: Josephine Marie Sanders Streater

Clarksville, TN – Josephine Marie Sanders Streater, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, February 6th, 2026.

Josephine was born on April 17th, 1934 in Chesterfield, South Carolina to the late William T. Sanders and Lillian Rebecca Lowery.

A celebration of life in Josphine’s honor will be held on Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com