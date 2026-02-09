Clarksville Obituary: Mary Brown

Clarksville, TN – Mary Brown, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2026. Born on November 1st, 1938, Mary lived a life marked by quiet strength, faith, and devotion to those around her. Her journey through nearly nine decades was one defined by resilience, grace, and an unwavering commitment to family and community.

Mary was known for her warm spirit and kind heart. She believed deeply in the power of compassion and carried herself with dignity in every season of life. To know Mary was to know someone who listened more than she spoke, offered encouragement when it was needed most, and found joy in life’s simplest blessings. Her presence brought comfort, and her memory will remain a source of inspiration to all who were touched by her life.

A woman of faith, Mary drew strength from her church and lived out her beliefs through service and love. She leaves behind a legacy not measured in accomplishments, but in the countless lives she influenced through her example of patience, humility, and care for others.

Family, friends, and loved ones will gather to honor and celebrate Mary’s life on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, at First Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 12:00pm. Interment will take place at Rossview Cemetery.

Though Mary Brown has departed this earthly life, her spirit endures in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

