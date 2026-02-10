Clarksville Brings Advanced Pavement Management Technology Back to City Streets

Clarksville, TN – Technological advancements in street pavement management are returning to Clarksville’s City streets this week.

Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS) from Austin, Texas, was retained to do the work. RAS is a nationwide firm and provides professional asset management and mobile data collections services to local and state government agencies.

RAS operates a fleet of data collection vehicles equipped with precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state and local transportation agencies inventory, and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities, and assets.

Specifically, these vans have digital cameras that will collect imagery on all pavement and above-ground, transportation-related assets located within the City rights-of-way. This imagery will be used to assess the pavement conditions at a known point in time, and update the City’s pavement management program.

State highways in Clarksville that are part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) are not included in the City-specific data collection process.

RAS is able to rapidly collect data which saves the City money, and protects workers from having to be out on busy roadways. RAS will collect the data over the next few weeks. They will process all of the collected information and deliver a final product to the Clarksville Street Department.

The Clarksville Street Department will then use the information to assess City assets’ conditions, and implement any needed repairs, replacements, or enhancements.