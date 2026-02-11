Clarksville Obituary: Marco Antonio Delgado

Clarksville, TN – Marco Antonio Delgado, a proud veteran, devoted father, and loyal friend, passed away on February 5th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of strength, service, and unconditional love.

Born on May 27th, 1995, Marco honorably served in the United States Army, a role he carried with deep pride and respect. His military career shaped who he was—disciplined, courageous, and fiercely loyal. He believed in standing strong, protecting those he loved, and doing what was right, even when it wasn’t easy. His service was not just a chapter in his life; it was part of his identity, and he remained proud of it always.

Outside of his service, Marco was a die-hard Raiders fan. His love for the Raiders was unwavering—win or lose, he stood by his team with passion and loyalty, traits that perfectly reflected who he was as a person. Game days, jokes, and spirited conversations about football will forever remind those who knew him of his larger-than-life presence.

Above all else, Marco was a loving and devoted father. He leaves behind his beloved son Desmond Luis Delgado who was the center of his world and his greatest source of pride. Everything Marco did, he did with his son in mind. He also leaves behind his faithful companion, his beloved dog Charlie, who was always by his side and brought him comfort, companionship, and joy.

Marco will be remembered for his strength, his loyalty, his sense of humor, and the deep love he had for his family. Though his absence leaves an unimaginable void, his spirit lives on through his son, the memories he created, and the lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.