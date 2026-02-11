Clarksville Obituary: Melissa Ann Wall

Clarksville, TN – Melissa Ann Wall, age 55 of Clarksville, TN passed on February 6th, 2026, in Nashville, TN surrounded by her loving family.

Melissa was born January 20th, 1971 in Galax, Virginia the daughter of the late Lonnie Clifford and Geneva Carico Horton. She was a homemaker and a member of Real Life Sango.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Wall; two sons, Colton (Mandy) Buckner and Ryan Wall; one daughter, Amanda (Ben) Wall Clark; two brothers, Bobby (Pam) Horton and Tony (Carla) Horton; father in law and mother in law, Carl and Sue Wall; brother and sister in law, Michael and Jessica Wall; brother in law, Jason Wall; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Friday, February 13th, 2026 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 7:00pm Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Melissa Wall Memorial Scholarship Fund. https://reallifesango.churchcenter.com/giving/to/melissa-wall-memorial-scholarship-fund

