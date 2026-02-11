44.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Melissa Ann Wall
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Melissa Ann Wall

January 20th, 1971 - February 6th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Melissa Ann Wall
Melissa Ann Wall

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Melissa Ann Wall, age 55 of Clarksville, TN passed on February 6th, 2026, in Nashville, TN surrounded by her loving family.

Melissa was born January 20th, 1971 in Galax, Virginia the daughter of the late Lonnie Clifford and Geneva Carico Horton. She was a homemaker and a member of Real Life Sango.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Wall; two sons, Colton (Mandy) Buckner and Ryan Wall; one daughter, Amanda (Ben) Wall Clark; two brothers, Bobby (Pam) Horton and Tony (Carla) Horton; father in law and mother in law, Carl and Sue Wall; brother and sister in law, Michael and Jessica Wall; brother in law, Jason Wall; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Friday, February 13th, 2026 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 7:00pm Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Melissa Wall Memorial Scholarship Fund. https://reallifesango.churchcenter.com/giving/to/melissa-wall-memorial-scholarship-fund

To send flowers to the family of Melissa, please visit our floral store.

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Baseball Trio Lands on 2026 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information