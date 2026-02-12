APSU Women’s Basketball Gets Dominant 85–47 Victory over Queens at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team ended its losing streak with an 85-47 victory over Queens, Thursday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (14-9, 6-7 ASUN) started the first frame quickly, leading Queens (8-16, 2-11 ASUN) 22-11 after the opening frame. Ines Gnahore went three-for-three from the field and had a three-pointer to have seven points in the first frame alone. The APSU Govs also held the Royals to just four field goals to open play, as they shot 30 percent from the field.

The Governors continued to build off their early lead, as a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals allowed them to lead 30-11 just three minutes into the second frame. The two teams entered a scoring drought from 6:30 to 3:44, which ended with a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton, as the Govs led 34-14. The APSU Govs finished the first half on an 8-0 run, including a three-pointer at the buzzer from Newell to lead 46-14 at the break.

The APSU Govs entered a scoring drought to begin the third quarter, which was ended at 4:28 by free throws by Kyra Perkins. During the Govs’ drought, the Royals got within 23 with their 11-0 run, which included three consecutive three-pointers. The teams exchanged shots until Sheals’ free throws sent the Govs into the fourth quarter with a 57-33 lead.

Austin Peay State University continued to dominate well into the final quarter, with a layup by Perkins giving them their largest lead at 85-44. The Royals ended the game with a three-pointer, but the Govs won 85-47.

The Difference

Bench points. The Govs outscored the Royals 30-9 from the bench.

Inside The box Score

JaNiah Newell led with 15 points. Ines Gnahore had 14, Anovia Sheals had 13, and Kyra Perkins had 12.

Lameria Thomas led with 10 rebounds.

Newell had a career-high five three-pointers.

Perkins went six-for-six from the free-throw line.

Branton led with five assists.

Sheals, Gnahore, and Perkins each had three steals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts West Georgia on Saturday, February 14th at F&M Bank Arena for Love the Govs Day and Breast Cancer Awareness. The game begins at 2:00pm.