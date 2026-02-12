52.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 12, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis Takes Winning Streak to Vanderbilt
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Takes Winning Streak to Vanderbilt

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Battles Vanderbilt in Friday Matchup. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Battles Vanderbilt in Friday Matchup. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its winning streak when it takes on Vanderbilt this Friday at 4:00pm in Nashville, Tennessee. 

After splitting their first two matches of the spring, the Governors started their current winning streak with a 7-0 victory against Southern Indiana, before defeating the defending Missouri Valley Conference Champion Murray State, 6-1, and Belmont, 7-0.

Austin Peay State University has dropped its last two matches against the Commodores, falling 7-0 in 2012 and 6-1 in 2024.

Vanderbilt is 6-2 this season, with their two losses coming against No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 18 Texas at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.  

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

Last Meeting: APSU fell to Vanderbilt, 6-1 (2/25/24)

2025-26 Record: 6-2 (0-0 SEC)   

2024-25 Record: 20-7 (11-4 SEC)    

The Commodores fell to No. 17 UCLA, 4-3, in the 2025 NCAA Regional.       

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, Tennessee, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hits the road to play Appalachian State on February 21st, at 10:00am in Boone, North Carolina. 

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Lori Ann Chinnis
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information