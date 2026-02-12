APSU Women’s Tennis Takes Winning Streak to Vanderbilt

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its winning streak when it takes on Vanderbilt this Friday at 4:00pm in Nashville, Tennessee.

After splitting their first two matches of the spring, the Governors started their current winning streak with a 7-0 victory against Southern Indiana, before defeating the defending Missouri Valley Conference Champion Murray State, 6-1, and Belmont, 7-0.

Austin Peay State University has dropped its last two matches against the Commodores, falling 7-0 in 2012 and 6-1 in 2024.

Vanderbilt is 6-2 this season, with their two losses coming against No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 18 Texas at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

Last Meeting: APSU fell to Vanderbilt, 6-1 (2/25/24)

2025-26 Record: 6-2 (0-0 SEC)

2024-25 Record: 20-7 (11-4 SEC)

The Commodores fell to No. 17 UCLA, 4-3, in the 2025 NCAA Regional.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, Tennessee, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hits the road to play Appalachian State on February 21st, at 10:00am in Boone, North Carolina.