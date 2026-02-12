Clarksville Obituary: Lori Ann Chinnis

Clarksville, TN – Lori Ann Chinnis, age 43, passed away on February 7th, 2026.

Born on March 25th, 1982, in Toledo, Ohio, Lori later made her home in Clarksville, Tennessee. She proudly served her country in the United States Army, attaining the rank of E-5 Sergeant, and honorably retired in September 2011. Her military service reflected strength, discipline, and a willingness to carry responsibility—qualities that followed her throughout her life.

Lori was a mother above all else. She is survived by her children: Jacob M. Chinnis Jr., Dominic Anthony Chinnis, and Brooklyn Grace Chinnis; her daughter-in-law, Jillian Grace Chinnis; and her beloved grandchildren, Jacob Chinnis III, Grayson Roy Chinnis, and Weston James Chinnis.

She is also survived by her husband, Jake M. Chinnis, and by her family: her sister Tammy Joe Lewinski Burdue; Tammy’s husband Shad Burdue; their children Cassie Burdue and Austin Burdue; Cassie’s children Malachai, Malique, and Leilani; her sister-in-law Aunt Krista Lewinski; her younger sister Lexi Lewinski; her younger brother Tyler Lewinski; and her stepmother Kristen Honisko.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, John Patrick Lewinski II, and by her younger brother, Johnny Patrick Lewinski (“Big Little”).

She is also lovingly remembered by her friends and extended family, including Amber Lewinski Nacis, Richelle Geronimo Biddle, Abigail L. Weidman, Shamika Toles, Diana Williams, Shannon Williams, Angela Jernigan, Leah Parkins, Rhonda Seymour, Dana Dawson, Matthew Dustin Pennington, Alex Davis (“AJ”), Timothy Winter, Julianna Winter, Angelica Geronimo, and Sarah Dickess.

Her life was one marked by both love and hardship, strength and struggle. While not all journeys are easily understood, Lori’s life mattered deeply, and her absence is profoundly felt by those who knew and loved her.

We place our trust in the promise of Scripture: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18) And we rest in the assurance that God’s mercy is greater than what we can comprehend.

Funeral services will be held in Toledo, Ohio. Military honors will be rendered in recognition of her service to the United States Army. Additional details will be shared as arrangements are finalized.

Please visit Lori’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.