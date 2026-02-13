Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 13th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be coring and testing on I-24.

2/17 – 2/18, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a single EB lane closure for coring and testing (LM 15.9 – 24).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Box culvert installation.

2/16 – 2/18, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single SB lane closure for box culver installation (MM 12.8).

Montgomery County – SR 13

Pothole patching.

2/16 – 2/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for pothole patching (MM 24.4).

Montgomery County – SR 76

Pothole patching.

2/16 – 2/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single WB lane closure for pothole patching (LM 19 – 20).

Davidson County – I-24

Streetlight conversion.

2/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a NB shoulder closure for streetlight conversion (MM 40).

Resurfacing.

2/15 – 2/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple EB lane closures for resurfacing (LM 56 – 62).

Davidson County – I-65

Bridge conduit replacement.

2/16 – 2/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple SB lane closures on I-65 at Fern Avenue to replace bridge conduit (LM 86 – 89).

Streetlight conversion.

2/16 – 2/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (LM 90.7 – 98.50.

Davidson County – I-40

Bridge repair.

2/15 – 2/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Bridge repair.

2/19 – 2/21, continuous., there will be multiple WB lane closures, a single EB right lane closure, and a full closure of the Exit 221A ramp for bridge repair (MM 221).

Hot Chocolate run.

2/21, 6:00am – 11:00am, there will be a closure of I-40 EB at Exit 209A, and I-40 WB at Exit 209 due to an event (MM 209).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Robertson County – SR 11

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

Running aerial fiber.

2/16 – 2/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure to run aerial fiber (LM 15.9 – 19.6).

Robertson County – SR 76

Aerial fiber installation.

2/16 – 2/18, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (LM 6.9 – 8.4).

2/17 – 2/18, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial fiber.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.