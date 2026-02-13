Clarksville Obituary: Sharon Lee Hyde

Clarksville, TN – Sharon Lee Hyde age 78, of Clarksville passed away Monday, February 9th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Medical Center of Clarksville.

Sharon was born March 12th, 1947 in Berwind, West Viriginia the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve Cox Sparks. She was preceded by her husband, Billy Hyde, one brother, Allen Sparks and one grandson, Andrew Myers.

She retired from Clarksville Montgomery School System were she worked as Education Assistant.

Survivors include one son, Jim (Felisa) Hyde; one daughter, Billie ( Richard) Hall; one brother, Tommy Sparks; four sisters, Sandra Baldwin, Betty Troutwine, Debbe Null and Judy Martinchalk; grandchildren, Corrina Hyde, Courtney (Cole) Bronson, Codi Hyde, Byron Hyde, Michael Myers and Jayson Myers, and great-grandson Andrew Lee Myers.

The family had chosen a private cremation service.

