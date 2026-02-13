41.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 13, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Sharon Lee Hyde
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Sharon Lee Hyde

March 12th, 1947 - February 9th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Candles

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Sharon Lee Hyde age 78, of Clarksville passed away Monday, February 9th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Medical Center of Clarksville.

Sharon was born March 12th, 1947 in Berwind, West Viriginia the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve Cox Sparks. She was preceded by her husband, Billy Hyde, one brother, Allen Sparks and one grandson, Andrew Myers.

She retired from Clarksville Montgomery School System were she worked as Education Assistant.

Survivors include one son, Jim (Felisa) Hyde; one daughter, Billie ( Richard) Hall; one brother, Tommy Sparks; four sisters, Sandra Baldwin, Betty Troutwine, Debbe Null and Judy Martinchalk; grandchildren, Corrina Hyde, Courtney (Cole) Bronson, Codi Hyde, Byron Hyde, Michael Myers and Jayson Myers, and great-grandson Andrew Lee Myers.

The family had chosen a private cremation service.

Condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sharon , please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
Tennessee Vols Basketball Hosts LSU in Key SEC Matchup at Food City Center
Next article
APSU Softball Drops Two Friday Games at Carl Vincent Insurance Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information