APSU Men’s Tennis Claims 4–3 Victory Over Southern Indiana in Evansville

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Battles Past Southern Indiana in Tight 4–3 Match. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team defeated Southern Indiana, 4-3, at the Evansville Tennis Center, Saturday. 

The Governors won the first two doubles matches, with Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski defeating USI’s Axel Sabourin and Aaron Dawson, 6-0. Then Felipe De La Hormaza and Vincent Lu picked up a 6-0 win over Jy Hibbert and Kalani Hibbert to clinch the doubles point, with the third match left unfinished.

In singles, Loubser picked up a three-set win, before Southern Indiana got on the board with a win over Lu. Tomovski then picked up a three-set win in the No. 3 match, before the Screaming Eagles claimed a pair of points inthe No. 4 and No. 5 matches. With the score tied 3-3, Glen arnett claimed a two-set win to secure the match for the Governors.

Austin Peay vs. Southern Indiana

Doubles     

  1. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Axel Sabourin / Aaron Dawson, 6-0 
  2. Felipe De La Hormaza / Vincent Lu def. Jy Hibbert / Kalani, 6-0 
  3. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro vs. Adam Koon / Mathys Bove, 4-2 (unfinished) 

Singles     

  1. Rohan Loubser  def. Axel Sabourin, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 
  2. Aaron Dawson def. Vincent Lu, 4-6, 7(4) – 6, 6-2 
  3. Logan Tomovski def. Mathys Bove, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 
  4. Jy Hibbert def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 4-6, 7(3) -6, 6-0 
  5. Adam Koon def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3, 7 (1)-6 
  6. Glen Arnet def. Camden Smith, 7(4) – 6, 6-2 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis are back in action when they take on North Alabama on February 20th 2:00pm in Atlantic Sun Conference action in Florence, Alabama.

