APSU Men’s Tennis Claims 4–3 Victory Over Southern Indiana in Evansville

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team defeated Southern Indiana, 4-3, at the Evansville Tennis Center, Saturday.
The Governors won the first two doubles matches, with Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski defeating USI’s Axel Sabourin and Aaron Dawson, 6-0. Then Felipe De La Hormaza and Vincent Lu picked up a 6-0 win over Jy Hibbert and Kalani Hibbert to clinch the doubles point, with the third match left unfinished.
In singles, Loubser picked up a three-set win, before Southern Indiana got on the board with a win over Lu. Tomovski then picked up a three-set win in the No. 3 match, before the Screaming Eagles claimed a pair of points inthe No. 4 and No. 5 matches. With the score tied 3-3, Glen arnett claimed a two-set win to secure the match for the Governors.
Austin Peay vs. Southern Indiana
Doubles
- Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Axel Sabourin / Aaron Dawson, 6-0
- Felipe De La Hormaza / Vincent Lu def. Jy Hibbert / Kalani, 6-0
- Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro vs. Adam Koon / Mathys Bove, 4-2 (unfinished)
Singles
- Rohan Loubser def. Axel Sabourin, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0
- Aaron Dawson def. Vincent Lu, 4-6, 7(4) – 6, 6-2
- Logan Tomovski def. Mathys Bove, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
- Jy Hibbert def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 4-6, 7(3) -6, 6-0
- Adam Koon def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3, 7 (1)-6
- Glen Arnet def. Camden Smith, 7(4) – 6, 6-2
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis are back in action when they take on North Alabama on February 20th 2:00pm in Atlantic Sun Conference action in Florence, Alabama.