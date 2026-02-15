APSU Women’s Golf Begins Spring Schedule at Sam Houston Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees it up for the first time this season as they compete in Sam Houston’s Texas Golf Throwdown, Monday – Tuesday, at the Woodlands Country Club in Woodlands, Texas.

Austin Peay will be joined by Texas State, Cincinnati, Texas-Arlington, St. Thomas, Oral Roberts, Iowa State, Murray State, Middle Tennessee, Texas A&M, Montana State, Eastern Kentucky, Nebraska-Lincoln, Tarleton State, and tournament host Sam Houston.

Jillian Breedlove is first on the tee for the Govs after having a 75.67 stroke average in the fall. The junior had 14 of 15 rounds counted, with a low of 68 in the final round of the Velvet, September 16th, at the Paducah Country Club.

Up next will be Ella Arnzen, who averaged 77.73 strokes in the fall season. The freshman had a low round of 69 in the final round of the Total Athlete Intercollegiate, September 9th, at the Country Club of the North in Xenia, Ohio.

Third up for the APSU Govs is Jordin Cowing after averaging 76.93 strokes per round in the fall. The freshman played 15 rounds in the fall, with 11 counting for the Govs.

Abby Hirtzel will tee off fourth tomorrow after having a 78.00 round average in the fall season. Hirtzel played in 15 rounds, with 13 counting for the Govs.

Rounding out the Govs’ lineup will be Autumn Spencer, who averaged 76.33 strokes in three rounds played, with a low of 71 in the final round of The Judson, October 28th, at the Hattiesburg Country Club.

The Texas Golf Showdonw begins Monday with an 8:30am shotgun start. The Austin Peay State University are paired with Middle Tennessee and Murray State.

