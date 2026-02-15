Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 15th–19th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Cloudy skies and unsettled conditions will shape the start of the week across Clarksville and Montgomery County, with drizzle, fog, and mild temperatures in the short term before warmer air moves in midweek.

While rain chances remain generally light, changing winds and periodic fog could impact travel, especially overnight and during early morning hours.

During the afternoon hours, scattered showers are possible before 2:00pm, followed by periods of drizzle later in the day. Cloud cover will remain thick, keeping temperatures near 55 degrees, while a north wind around 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph at times. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay light, with less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Conditions tonight will feature areas of drizzle early in the evening, with patchy fog developing after 11:00pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy overnight, and temperatures will drop to around 38 degrees as winds ease and turn light from the north-northeast.

On Washington’s Birthday, lingering fog may be present during the morning hours before giving way to mostly sunny skies. Calm winds and warmer air will allow highs to reach near 64 degrees, offering a pleasant holiday afternoon.

As Monday night settles in, patchy fog could form during the early morning hours, particularly between 2:00am and 5:00am. Otherwise, skies will remain partly cloudy with lows near 43 degrees as light winds shift from calm to southerly after midnight.

Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with temperatures continuing to climb to around 67 degrees. Southerly winds will increase slightly, blowing between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph.

Cloudy skies will persist Tuesday night, keeping temperatures mild with overnight lows around 57 degrees. South to southwest winds will remain breezy, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Midweek conditions on Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy but warm, with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Southwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts occasionally topping 25 mph.

Rain chances return Wednesday night, as a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and lows will settle near 56 degrees with lighter southwest winds.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of showers developing after noon. Warmer air moves in, pushing highs toward 76 degrees while south-southwest winds remain active at 5 to 15 mph.

Shower chances increase Thursday night, with rain becoming more likely under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will cool to around 52 degrees, wrapping up a week that transitions from cool and cloudy to warmer and more unsettled.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware, especially during fog-prone overnight periods and as rain chances increase later in the week.