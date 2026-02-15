Clarksville Obituary: Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong

Clarksville, TN – Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong, age 77 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, February 13th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

Ivye was born on November 18th, 1948, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Owen E. and Billye A. Cox Humphrey. In addition to her parents, Ivye is preceded in death by her sister, Reba (Jim) Rick.

Ivye was survived by her loving husband, Turner Armstrong.

She was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ and were she also worked as a secretary.

A memorial service will be held at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home later.