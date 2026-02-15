47.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, February 15, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong

November 18th, 1948 - February 13th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong
Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Ivamarian “Ivye” Armstrong, age 77 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, February 13th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

Ivye was born on November 18th, 1948, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Owen E. and Billye A. Cox Humphrey. In addition to her parents, Ivye is preceded in death by her sister, Reba (Jim) Rick.

Ivye was survived by her loving husband, Turner Armstrong.

She was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ and were she also worked as a secretary.

A memorial service will be held at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home later.

To send flowers to the family of Ivamarian “Ivye”, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: SGM Arthur Roberts
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information