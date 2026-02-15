Clarksville Obituary: James Alexander Parker

Clarksville, TN – James Alexander Parker, age 69, passed away on February 6th, 2026. He was born on June 23rd, 1956 in Germany to James and Elsie Vollmer Parker who preceded him in death.

James was an amateur astronomer who loved looking at the night sky and sharing his interest with others. He owned the first comic book store in Clarksville, TN, enjoyed collecting baseball cards, and was a dungeon master in the game Dungeons and Dragons. He was a member of a Mustang club, owning a classic 1973 Mach 1.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Jennifer Parker and sons, Aidan Parker and Noah Parker.

A Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2026 at 11:00am at The Academy for Academic Excellence.

