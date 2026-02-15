Clarksville Obituary: Jeffery Alan Barkey

Clarksville, TN – Jeffery Alan Barkey, age 57 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, at his home.

Jeff was born June, 8th, 1968 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to John Daniel Barkey and Marian Elaine (Syster) Yanity. He was quite the handyman and owned his own lawn care business.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ute Silvia Barkey; two daughters, Abigail Cook of Pennsylvania and Lindsay Schmitt (John)of Ohio; two step sons, Michael Rotter and Kelly Parker (Kaitlyn); and one step daughter, Melanie Smith (Josh), one sister, Melissa “Missy” Yanity (Dave) He also leaves six grandchildren, Lamarus Parker (Natalee), Landen Smith, Jaxson Smith, Elliott Fuller, Taigyn Parker, and Emery Schmitt; one great granddaughter on the way, Haven Grace Parker and 3 nephews, Justin, Cory, and Davis.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Barkey.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at Gateway Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00am until service time at 1:00pm.