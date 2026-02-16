Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding Jack Smith and Those Who Enabled Arctic Frost Accountable for Trampling Americans’ Rights

Washington, D.C. – Jack Smith violated his oath of office. He trampled on Americans’ rights that are enshrined in the Constitution by weaponizing the federal government against President Donald J. Trump and conservatives.

This week, I led the Senate Judiciary Committee’s first hearing of the year on Arctic Frost, where we heard from executives from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. I pressed Senior Vice President of Verizon Chris Miller on why the company handed over the phone records of sitting Members of Congress to Jack Smith without asking any questions.

His response was that the company didn’t have any process in place to “address the situation.” This was the worst weaponization of government in American history, and I’m determined to ensure that Jack Smith is held accountable to prevent another Arctic Frost from happening again. The American people deserve nothing less.

Read more here, and listen to my floor speech about this here.

Weekly Rundown

The Tennessee Department of Health has reported dozens of fatalities as a result of Winter Storm Fern, and hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans lost power because of this disaster, with many who were displaced from their homes.

Earlier this month, I led the Tennessee delegation in urging President Trump’s swift approval of Governor Lee’s disaster declaration request. We are grateful to President Trump for approving this request to help individuals, families, and businesses recover from the damage caused by Winter Storm Fern in our state. Read more here.

Right before Christmas, I sent a letter to several toy makers sounding the alarm on the use of AI in their toys and demanding answers on what safeguards these companies have in place to protect kids from sexually explicit, violent, or otherwise inappropriate content. Now, I am following up with these companies to ensure they are taking these concerns seriously. The safety of children must be the highest priority for toy manufacturers, and I look forward to reviewing their responses. Read more here.

Last week, Republicans took a huge step in restoring fiscal responsibility and putting the American people first. In the Oval Office, President Trump signed into law Republicans’ appropriations package, ending the Democrats’ partial government shutdown and moving the Departments of War, Treasury, State, Health and Human Services, and others from a bloated Biden budget to a Trump budget. As part of this package, we secured major victories for Tennessee. Read more about this in my weekly column here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Supreme Court Justices must remain above the political fray by exemplifying impartiality and strict adherence to the Court’s Code of Conduct at all times. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s attendance at the highly-politicized Grammy Awards, which amplified far-left rhetoric against ICE, raises ethical questions regarding her ability to remain impartial on matters related to immigration that may come before the Court.Regarding these ethical questions, I sent a letter urging Chief Justice John Roberts to conduct a thorough investigation into whether Ketanji Brown Jackson violated the SCOTUS Code of Conduct by attending the Grammy Awards. Read more here

ICYMI

Last week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the many residents who have had to leave their homes and suffer unimaginable consequences due to the Nashville Electric Service’s failure to properly prepare for Winter Storm Fern. The company’s response to this disaster was entirely insufficient, and the CEO should resign. Watch my floor speech on this here.

It was an honor to join President Trump at the White House as he signed an executive order ensuring our military and the American people have the reliable, affordable energy they need. Clean coal keeps the lights on, powers our defense installations, and lowers electricity costs for hardworking families across Tennessee and the nation. Read more here.