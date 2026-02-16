63.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 16, 2026
Clarksville Obituary: Eleanor Jeane Clark

May 29th, 1937 - February 14th, 2026

Eleanor Jeane Clark
Eleanor Jeane Clark

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Eleanor Jeane Clark, age 88 of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 at Signature Health of Clarksville.

Jeane was born on May 29th, 1937 in Hickory Point, TN to the late Herbert Adkins and Lucille Smith Adkins. Jeane was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Maurice Clark; brother, Herbert Adkins; sisters, Margaret Adkins, Evelyn Adkins, Mary Francis Adkins, Anne Langford.

Jeane is survived by her sons, James R. (Amy) Clark and Michael H. Clark; grandchildren, Cameron Robert Clark, Caleb Michael (Gracelyn) Clark, Samuel Taylor Clark, Margaret Evelyn Clark, Hannah Grace Clark, and Lily Jene Clark.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

