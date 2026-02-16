Clarksville Obituary: Harold Sharp

Clarksville, TN – Harold Sharp, age 77,of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, February 12th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family requests that this be a causal celebration.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 16th, 2026 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Harold entered this life on March 7th, 1948 in Jefferson City, TN to the late Ralph and Dorothy Sharp. He was employed for Morton Mechanical, installing heating and cooling and working around the shop. Harold was a devoted husband, protective father, and loving pawpaw. In his spare time, throughout the years, he enjoyed adult softball leagues. He even earned himself the nickname of “Birdman” after an impressive homerun hit.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sharp; son, Gary Wallace; grandson, Billy Harold King; and siblings, Sue Fisher, Ralph Sharp, an Ann Ogle.
Survivors include his children, Rhonda Wallace (Pat), Jeff Wallace (Sondra), Cindy Cacal (Rodney), Jerry Wallace (Christine Stonefish), and Debbie Stone (Curtis); siblings, Sally Humburg, and Joyce Dalton, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Harold also leaves behind his dog, Bruno.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Pet Palace Adoption Program, 400 Warfield Boulevard Suite B, Clarksville, TN 37043.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to SunCrest Hospice and Spring Meadows Healthcare.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
