APSU Women’s Basketball Hits the Road for Central Arkansas Game

Austin Peay (14-10 | 6-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (16-10 | 7-3 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 | 6:30pm

Conway, AR | Farris Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for a midweek matchup at Central Arkansas on Wednesday for a 6:30pm game at the Farris Center.

Austin Peay (14-10, 6-8 ASUN) enters Wednesday’s contest after a 74-95 loss against West Georgia on Saturday. Anovia Sheals led the APSU Govs with 23 points and six rebounds, but the Wolves took the Atlantic Sun Conference win.

Jim’Miyah Branton was named the ASUN’s Freshman of the Week for the third time in her career. Branton averaged 14.0 points per game this week, including a 19-point performance against West Georgia, February 14th. The freshman shot 69.7 percent from the field, with a 72.7 percent showing against the Wolves. She averaged 4.0 rebounds, grabbing five in the Govs’ win over Queens, February 12th.

Central Arkansas (16-10, 9-5 ASUN) most recently defeated Bellarmine 85-37 on Saturday. Earlier in the week, the Sugar Bears became the first team in the ASUN to beat Eastern Kentucky, breaking the Colonels’ 12-game ASUN win streak.

Shae Littleford leads the Sugar Bears with 14.3 points and 1.6 three-pointers. Bree Stephens leads with 7.2 rebounds per game.

This marks the tenth all-time meeting of the Govs and the Sugar Bears, with the Sugar Bears leading the series 5-4. The last matchup was a 77-67 UCA win on Feb. 15, 2025.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with 26.8 bench points, 7.7 rebound margin, 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, and 47.7 field goal percentage.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 3.9 offensive rebounds per game. Her 7.0 rebounds rank sixth.

About the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with 3.8 assists per game and fifth with a 1.20 assist/turnover ratio. Anovia Sheals is fourth with a 41.2 field goal percentage and seventh in the ASUN with a 75.3 free throw percentage.

The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears are first in the ASUN with a 35.1 field goal percentage defense, 40.23 rebounds per game, 9.0 three pointers per game, and a 57.3 scoring defense.

Shae Littleford is second in the conference with 89 free throws and third with 373 points, 14.3 points per game, and 187 rebounds.

Cheyanne Kemp is second in the ASUN with a 42.5 field goal percentage.

Bree Stephens is second with 42 blocks and third with 1.62 blocks per game. Her 7.2 rebounds per game rank fifth.

