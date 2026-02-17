Austin Peay State University Baseball Unveils 2026 Home Promotional Calendar

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team has announced its home promotional calendar heading into its home opening weekend at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, beginning with a three-game series against Eastern Michigan, Friday.

$3.00 Tuesdays: Every Tuesday at The Hand, admission to the game is just three dollars!

Conference Fridays: Every Friday during Atlantic Sun Conference play, food trucks will be available to serve all your cravings!

Sundays at The Hand: Every Sunday following the conclusion of the game, kids are welcome to come down on the field and run the bases!

Below is a more detailed look at the themes for each series/contest!

February 20th-22nd (Opening Weekend) – Eastern Michigan

The Governors welcome Eastern Michigan as the first opponent of their 2026 home campaign. Show up and collect your schedule poster and free t-shirt upon arrival!

March 10th-11th (Spring break at The Hand) – Ohio

It’s spring break at The Hand! The next opponent at home will be Ohio, in a two-game midweek series. Tickets for Tuesday’s game on March 10 will be available for just $3!

March 20th-22nd (Prospect Weekend) – Lipscomb

The Governors welcome the Lipscomb Bisons to open ASUN Conference play on Prospect Weekend. All youth groups are invited to watch the series at a group-rated discount!

April 10th-12th (Military Appreciation Weekend) – North Alabama

Come out to The Hand as we celebrate our appreciation for the military and our friends at Fort Campbell. It will also be Master’s Week, so don’t miss your chance at a free camo golf towel!

April 14 ($3 Tuesday) – Tennessee Tech

Admission is $3.00 for the midweek game against the Golden Eagles.

April 17th-19th (Bark in the Park) – Bellarmine

Come on out and enjoy the sun as you watch a series with your furry friend. All dogs are welcome for our Bark at the Park series against the Knights!

April 28th ($3.00 Tuesday) – Western Kentucky

Admission is $3.00 for the midweek game against the Hilltoppers.

May 1st-3rd (Fan Appreciation Weekend) – Central Arkansas

It’s fan appreciation weekend at The Hand as the Govs take on the Bears of Central Arkansas. There will be giveaways at every contest during the weekend, including freebies on Friday, food on Saturday, and a raffle on Sunday for the series finale.

May 8th-10th (Home Finale) – Eastern Kentucky

As we close out the home calendar against the Colonels, come celebrate our seniors as we celebrate them on Senior Saturday!

Follow APSU Baseball

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.