Clarksville Obituary: Cercelia Snipes Roberts

Clarksville, TN – My beloved mother, Cercelia Snipes Roberts, a native of Gates, Tennessee, was born September 4th, 1938. She was the fourth child of the late Henry Leopold Snipes and Minnie Lou Barbee-Snipes. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 12th, 2026.

Mrs. Roberts loved the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Luke Baptist Church, in Gates, Tennessee. In 1970, she joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a faithful, long-standing member and secretary for forty years.

She graduated from Carver High School in Brownville, Tennessee and continued her education at A & I State College, which is now known as Tennessee State University, in Nashville, Tennessee, where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education (Elementary, 1st-9th grade).

Mrs. Roberts taught in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). She began her tenure in 1960 at Cobb Elementary School. She transferred to Howell Elementary, where she became one of the first African-American teachers to integrate this school system. Mrs. Roberts later transferred to Cumberland Heights Elementary where she retired in 1993, after 33 years of service in the profession she loved–Teaching and Developing children.

After retiring from the profession of teaching within the School System, she became a member of the CMCRTA (Clarksville Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association, where she served on the Scholarship Nominating and Courtesy committee. Also serving on the Visiting / Reassurance Committees. Additionally, she was a member of the Middle Tennessee Retired Teachers Association (MTRTA), Tennessee Retired Teachers Association (TRTA), National Education Association-Retired (NEA-R); an Election Poll Registrar, and Community Care-giver for the elderly.

Mrs. Roberts had 40 years of faithful service at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the Clerk and Finance Secretary, Budget and Scholarship Committees, Mission Auxiliary, and the Kitchen Committee. Beyond her Servant-leadership for the Kingdom, she enjoyed taking trips and sharing in the company of family and friends.

Mrs. Roberts was a woman of faith, who walked in the fullness of her purpose with confidence, patience, and kindness. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Bruce Roberts, Jr.; her husband, Joseph Bruce Roberts, Sr.; two brothers, Wilford Snipes and Alvin Snipes; and one sister, Gloria Hudson.

She leaves to cherish her precious: her beloved daughter, Jana Roberts; one adopted daughter, Arlene Cross; two sisters, Alma Hudson and Hettye Peterson; brother, Frank Snipes; three granddaughters, Heather Cross, Samantha Cross (Atlanta, GA), Dominique Cross (Clarksville, TN); two great-grandsons, Arden and Ja’Cori; two sisters-in-law, Lois Roberts (Suitland, MD.), Eura Martha Mallory (NC); devoted friends, Nelly Lathon and Charles Kelly Long; along with a host of devoted nieces and nephews.