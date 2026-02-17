Clarksville Obituary: John C. “Rocke” Nunn

Clarksville, TN – John C. “Rocke” Nunn, age 64, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on February 13, 2026. He was born on February 7th, 1962, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Willard Nunn and Barbara Nunn.

Rocke was married to the love of his life, Ruth Russell Nunn, for 45 years. Together, their life was filled with chaos, laughter, love, and the kind of partnership that so many people admired. Their story was one of devotion, deep friendship, and much ruckus.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Nunn; his son, Daniel Nunn (Lona); and his daughter, Diane Bachi (Joe). Rocke was a proud and devoted grandfather to Leann Dearth (Brian Shelton), Kevin Nunn, Brady Nunn, Julia Bachi, and JP Bachi, and a loving great-grandfather to Sweet Millie Shelton, who brought him endless joy. Rocke was also pops to his adopted son, Shannon Hairston.

He is also survived by his sister, Roxanne Birdsong (Mark); his brothers, Virgil Nunn (Debbie) and Doug Nunn (Lisa); and many cherished nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Rocke retired from Montgomery Central High School, where he served as a special education teacher and softball coach. To his students and athletes, he was far more than a teacher or coach—he was a mentor, a believer, and a steady supporter. He loved his students and his softball players beyond measure, and he poured his heart into helping them succeed both in school and in life.

When Rocke wasn’t on the field or in the classroom, he was happiest on the water. An avid fisherman, he spent countless hours fishing alongside his son, making memories that will be treasured forever. In retirement, he turned that passion into an art—hand-carving fishing lures and tying flies with patience, skill, and pride.

More than anything, Rocke adored his family—especially his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and could not resist bragging on them to anyone who would listen. Whether he was telling stories, sharing a laugh, or simply soaking up the moment, Rocke made his family feel deeply loved.

John C. “Rocke” Nunn will be remembered for his kindness, his loyalty, his laughter, and his incredible ability to make people feel like they mattered. His life was full, meaningful, and overflowing with love—and his legacy will continue through every student he encouraged, every player he coached, and every family member who was lucky enough to call him theirs.

In lieu of a funeral, the family will be receiving friends and family at the Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Fellowship Hall (4812 Shiloh Canaan Road, Palmyra, TN) on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 between 2:00pm-4:00pm.