Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage on Rossview Road for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at 9:00am on Rossview Road from Rollow Lane to Stone Manor Way.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.