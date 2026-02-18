Clarksville Police Search for Suspect in $37K Walmart Jewelry Heist

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a burglary incident that occurred at Walmart, located at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on February 8th, 2026.

At approximately 5:40pm, the suspect was captured on video surveillance at the jewelry counter. He managed to pry open the display case and steal approximately $37,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspect exited the store and was seen getting into a white SUV.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual.

If you recognize them or have any information, please contact CPD by dialing 911 or contact Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.