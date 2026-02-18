First-Place Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Heads to North Florida Conference Road Test

Austin Peay (19-6 | 13-1 ASUN) at North Florida (6-12 | 4-10 ASUN)

Thursday, February 19th, 2026 | 6:00pm CT

Jacksonville, FL | UNF Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to the River City for its final extended road trip of the regular season when it faces North Florida in a Thursday 6:00pm CT Atlantic Sun Conference contest at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (19-6, 13-1 ASUN) sits atop the ASUN Conference standings heading into the penultimate week of the regular season and one game above Central Arkansas (12-2 ASUN). The Governors have won eight-straight and 15 of their last 16 games dating back to mid-December.

Austin Peay State University is led by the reigning Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week and a two-time reigning ASUN Player & Newcomer of the Week, Collin Parker, who averaged 30.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last week while donning a 51.4/62.5/81.8 shooting split in wins at Queens and against Bellarmine.

Parker’s week was highlighted by a career-high 39 points against Queens, Wednesday, which is the highest-scoring game by a Governor since Terry Taylor had 42 at Morehead State, February 16th, 2019. One game later, Parker poured in 22 points against Bellarmine, extending his 20-point scoring streak to a program-record six-straight games.

The Montgomery City, Missouri native currently leads Austin Peay State University and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 18.0 points per game, eighth in the league and second on APSU with a 50.0 field-goal percentage, while his 43.8 three-point percentage would lead the conference if he qualified statistically (needs 2.5 threes per game, currently has 2.0).

Parker is followed in scoring by freshman Zyree Collins’ 14.0 points per game this season. Collins, who is coming off a freshman-record 14 assists in his first-career double, leads all ASUN freshman and ranks 38th nationally among freshmen in scoring, steals (2.08 per game, 35th in the NCAA, fifth among Division I freshman), and assists (4.3 per game, fifth in the ASUN, and 14th nationally among freshmen).

Junior forward Rashaud Marshall is third on APSU and 12th in the ASUN with 13.6 points per game. Marshall is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during league play, where he is also shooting 73.5% from the floor, which paces the ASUN.

Thursday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests throughout the 2025-26 season, will be streamed live on ESPN+.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University begins the second-to-last week of the regular season in the Sunshine State, beginning with a Thursday evening contest at North Florida.

Austin Peay State University is 8-3 all-time against North Florida, while UNF is 3-1 against the APSU Govs at UNF Arena.

The meeting is the second between the Govs and Ospreys this season and the first since APSU earned a 102-83 win in the ASUN opener, January 1st, at F&M Bank Arena.

APSU has won six-straight games against UNF, which includes a pair of ASUN Tournament victories.

APSU is led in scoring by Collin Parker’s 18.0 points per game. The graduate big man is fourth in the conference with 20.4 points per game in ASUN play.

After averaging 30.5 points per game last week, Parker was named the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week and the ASUN Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week for the second-straight week.

APSU leads the ASUN in multiple defensive categories including field-goal percentage (43.7), scoring defense (71.1), scoring margin (10.9), steals (9.9, 7th in NCAA), three-point percentage (31.7), turnover margin (3.8, 17th in NCAA), and turnovers forced (14.68, 29th in NCAA).

About the North Florida Ospreys

North Florida went 15-17 overall with an 8-10 record in ASUN Conference play last season. The Ospreys entered the 2025 ASUN Basketball Tournament as the No. 8 seed and fell to No. 7 Austin Peay State University 90-69 in Florence Alabama.

North Florida was picked to finish 11th in the ASUN Basketball Coaches Poll and ninth by the league’s media. The Ospreys did not have a player selected to the 10-man Preseason All-ASUN Team.

North Florida ended nonconference play with two, coming against NAIA New College of Florida and NCCAA Trinity College of Jacksonville. The Ospreys’ first Division I win of the season came in a 105-91 win against North Alabama five game into the conference slate.

After its win over the Lions, the Ospreys earned wins against Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 22) and Bellarmine (Jan. 24) and had their most recent ASUN win at West Georgia, Feb. 5. The Ospreys since have lost three-straight games, all coming on the road.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team remains in the River City where it faces Jacksonville in a Saturday 6:00pm contest at historic Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.