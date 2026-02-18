Roxy Regional Theatre Nearly Sold Out for Final Shows of The Diary of Anne Frank

Clarksville, TN – Thank you to everyone who came out and packed the Roxy Regional Theatre at 114 Public Square this past weekend for The Diary of Anne Frank!

Only a handful of tickets remain for this weekend’s final performances of this timely and enduring story, and some shows have already sold out… so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Friday, February 20th at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Saturday, February 21st at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)The following performances are SOLD OUT: Thursday, February 19th at 7:00pm) Saturday, February 21st at 2:00pm, and Sunday, February 22nd at 2:00pm.

Sponsored by Liberty Oral & Facial Surgery, Wendy Kesselman’s transcendently powerful adaptation of the original Pulitzer Prize award-winning script by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett draws from previously unpublished diary entries to create a more complex, authentic realization of Anne’s story. Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination.

This impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through: “When I write, I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”

Sharing the role of Anne Frank in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s production are local youth Malin Barnhill and Emory Duranceau. Directed by Emily Ruck, the cast also features Howard Snyder and Ellen Schumann as Otto and Edith Frank; Kirra Martinez and Mallorie Puckett sharing the role of Margot Frank; Andrew Bower and Jessica Henninger as Mr. and Mrs. Van Daan, with Ashton Bickham and Zoë Fewox sharing the role of their son, Peter Van Daan; RJ Comer as Mr. Dussel; Ashley Birnbaum as Miep Gies and Bill Colclough as Mr. Kraler. Elisabeth Groves and Cooper Maurer understudy the roles of Anne and Peter, respectively.

Based on Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, this production is newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman from the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please Note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU Students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday’s performance. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

