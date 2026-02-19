APSU Volleyball Adds Emilee Furrow to 2026 Coaching Staff

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Evan Amstutz announced the addition of graduate assistant Emilee Furrow ahead of the 2026 season.

“I could not be more excited for Emilee to make her impact on our program,” said Amstutz. “She’s spent significant time at one of the nation’s premier mid-major programs with James Madison, and she brings a championship-level standard to the work she does. Her previous program gave her the highest recommendation, and we know she’ll be an addition to our staff that will balance our needs while also expanding what we are capable of in many facets. She specializes not only in data/video breakdown and analysis, but also in logistical demands that a growing program must be great in. Welcome to the Peay, Emilee!

Furrow comes to Clarksville after spending time as the head student manager at James Madison for the 2023-25 seasons. While at JMU, Furrow oversaw the manager staff and worked with the volleyball staff to ensure the program’s needs were met. She assisted in practice and in-match operations. Furrow live-coded during games and practices and was responsible for video collection and for ordering and organizing equipment.

In her three seasons as head manager, the Dukes made as many Sun Belt Conference Tournament appearances and a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2023.

Outside of JMU, Furrow served as an assistant coach at 540 Volleyball Academy, where she was responsible for practice and in-game statistical analysis. While serving at the 540 Volleyball Academy, Furrow assisted in the day-to-day operations of the club and helped make travel plans for coaches and families.

A native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Furrow received her bachelor’s degree in communication studies and is working towards her master’s at Austin Peay State University.

