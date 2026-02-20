Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Makes Historic First Road Trip with Matches at Furman, Presbyterian

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for the first away game in program history when it faces Furman in a Friday 5:00pm match at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina. Austin Peay State University then takes on Presbyterian in Clinton, SC for a Sunday 11:00am match.

Last time out, Austin Peay (1-0) earned a 15-14 victory against Gardner-Webb, in its inaugural game, on February 7th, at Fortera Stadium. Lauryn Warfield and Samantha Houttekier led the Governors with four goals apiece in the historic first match, with the program’s first-ever goal coming just 37 seconds in by Sophia Schwab in a three-goal performance.

Defensively, Julia Stanley and Morgan Lantz each had a caused turnover. Stanley’s after a clear attempt, and Lantz’s off a draw control. Collectively, the Governors totaled 26 ground balls possessions, seven in the first and second and eight in the third and four in the fourth.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and one graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, and graduate assistant Annalise Carr.

The Furman Paladin’s started the season 0-1 with a loss to #8 Clemson, 18-1. In the 2025 season the Paladin’s possessed 270 ground balls, 138 caused turnovers, an .821 clear percentage, 299 total goals with 148 of them being assisted. The Paladin’s averages 31.4 shots per game.

Presbyterian started the season 0-2 with a loss to Coastal Carolina 15-8 and Le Moyne 8-11. In the 2025 season, Presbyterian possessed 235 ground balls, 129 caused turnovers, an .832 clear percentage, 165 total goals with 53 of them being assisted. The Paladins average 24.4 shots per game.

About the Furman Paladins

2025 Record: 14-4 (7-1 Big South)

The Paladin’s lost to High Point in the Big South Championship Semfinals, 18-14.

2024 Record: 8-10 (6-2 Big South)

About the Presbyterian Blue Hose

2026 Record: 0-2 (0-0 Big South)

The Blue Hose lost to Costal Carolina 15-8 and Le Moyne, 11-8.

2025 Record: 5-12 (2-6 Big South)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team is back home, in Clarksville against Canisius on February 27th at 11:00am, at Morgan Brothers Field.