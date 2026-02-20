Clarksville Obituary: Mark Alex Harrington

Clarksville, TN – Mark Alex Harrington, 59, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on February 15th, 2026.

Born on May 22nd, 1966, in River Rouge, Michigan, Mark was the youngest child of Charles and Margaret Harrington. He graduated from River Rouge High School in 1984, where his involvement in JROTC ignited a deep sense of duty and honor that would shape the course of his life.

Immediately following graduation, Mark entered the United States Army, beginning a distinguished 20-year military career. He served as a 25U40 Signal Support Systems Specialist and rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class (E7) before retiring honorably. He proudly served during both Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

During combat operations in Iraq, he served as Battalion Communications Chief and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. Mark carried immense pride in serving his country and leading his soldiers with integrity, strength, and unwavering commitment.

Beyond his military accomplishments, Mark was a visionary and creative spirit. He had a talent for custom framing and embroidery and was known for his entrepreneurial drive and innovative ideas. A true tech enthusiast, he loved exploring the latest gadgets and staying ahead of the curve. His curiosity and creativity were simply part of who he was.

Mark was also a man of deep faith and service. He was a devoted member of Saint Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a trustee and led the audiovisual ministry. He was also a proud member of the Masonic PHA, belonging to St. James Lodge #51, where he found brotherhood and purpose in serving others and giving back to his community.

Yet above all titles and achievements, Mark’s greatest pride was being a husband, father, and grandfather.

In 2000, he married the love of his life, Analiza, who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Alexandria (Ronald), Yousuke, Daisuke, and Mark Alex II; his cherished grandchildren, Ronald II and Clark; his older brother, Paul Sr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Charles and Margaret Harrington; his brother, Charles Jr.; and his sisters, Tracye and Lois.

Mark’s legacy of courage, faith, creativity, and devotion will live on in the lives hetouched. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

The Harrington legacy will live on forever.

A service will be held on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 from 4:00pm- 7:00pm and on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with military honors.

Pallbearers will be: