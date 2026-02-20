APSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena for Senior Day

Austin Peay (14-11 | 6-9 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (2-26 | 0-15 ASUN)

Saturday, February 21st, 2026 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Bellarmine for Senior Day on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena. The game begins 2:00pm.

Austin Peay (14-11, 6-9 ASUN) enters the weekend after a 63-67 loss at Central Arkansas on Wednesday. Anovia Sheals had a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss as Mya Williams and Jade Rucker had three three-pointers each.

Sheals leads the APSU Govs in the season with 14.3 points per game, while Lameria Thomas leads with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Bellarmine (2-26, 0-15 ASUN) most recently fell 54-87 to North Alabama. Ava Smith led the Knights with 22 points as Olivia Pifer and Maddie Jenzen led with five rebounds each.

Kayce Hyman leads the Knights this season with 9.6 points, as Smith is right behind her with 9.8 points per game. Smith also leads the team with 1.9 three-pointers per game.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Knights, with the Govs leading the series 6-1. The last matchup was a 67-39 Governor win in Louisville on January 15th. Jade Rucker had a career-high 16 points in the win, as Kyra Perkins had 13.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are ranked first in the ASUN with a 43.8 field goal percentage, 6.9 rebound margin, and 13.9 offensive rebounds per game.

Lameria Thomas is first in the ASUN with 3.7 offensive rebounds and seventh with 6.8 rebounds.

Anovia Sheals is fourth with a 41.6 field goal percentage and 14.3 points per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.9 assists and fourth with a 1.21 assist/turnover ratio.

About the Bellarmine Knights

The Bellarmine Knights are fifth in the ASUN with 16.82 free throw attempts per game and sixth with 11.43 made free throws per game.

Ava Smith is first in the conference with 183 three-point attempts and second with 33.72 minutes per game.

Smith’s 1.92 three-pointers per game rank fifth.

Kayce Hyman ranks fourth in the ASUN with 78.2 free throws per game.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After Saturday’s matchup, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Eastern Kentucky for their final home game, February 25th, at F&M Bank Arena.