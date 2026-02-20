Clarksville Obituary: Davetta Cawthon

Clarksville, TN – Davetta Cawthon, age 71, passed peacefully on February 15th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and quiet grace. Born on May 2nd, 1954, Davetta lived a life rooted in compassion, resilience, and devotion to those she held dear.

She was known for her warm spirit, steady wisdom, and the way she made others feel seen and valued in both word and deed.

Davetta’s life was marked by her unwavering faith and her deep commitment to family and community. Whether offering encouragement, sharing a smile, or lending a helping hand, she carried herself with dignity and kindness that touched all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of loved ones who will forever cherish her guidance, laughter, and love.

A Homegoing Celebration honoring Davetta’s life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 27th, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude for a life well lived.

