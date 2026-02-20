57.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Davetta Cawthon
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Davetta Cawthon

May 2nd, 1954 — February 15th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Davetta Cawthon
Davetta Cawthon

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Davetta Cawthon, age 71, passed peacefully on February 15th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and quiet grace. Born on May 2nd, 1954, Davetta lived a life rooted in compassion, resilience, and devotion to those she held dear.

She was known for her warm spirit, steady wisdom, and the way she made others feel seen and valued in both word and deed.

Davetta’s life was marked by her unwavering faith and her deep commitment to family and community. Whether offering encouragement, sharing a smile, or lending a helping hand, she carried herself with dignity and kindness that touched all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of loved ones who will forever cherish her guidance, laughter, and love.

A Homegoing Celebration honoring Davetta’s life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 27th, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude for a life well lived.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Davetta Cawthon, please visit our flower store.

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Reopening of Dickson Driver Services Center
Next article
Tennessee Historical Society, Tennessee Historical Commission Name Mary Ellen Pethel and Don Cusic 2025 History Book Award Winners
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information