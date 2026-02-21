Clarksville Obituary: Rita Anne DeWitt

Clarksville, TN – Rita Anne DeWitt, 87 of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, at the Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

She was born on October 11th, 1938, in Bunker Hill, IN, daughter of the late Eugene and Annis Wolf. Rita spent most of her life in Indiana with her late husband of almost 50 years, Frederick “Gus” DeWitt. Her life’s focus was being a wife and a mother.

Rita also enjoyed being a grandmother. She would always mail a special card to everyone for birthdays and major life events.

After her late husband’s passing, Rita relocated to Cumberland Furnace, TN to live with her daughter Melissa and her family; and became involved with the community at Ryes Chapel Church.

She was a collector of spoons and though she did not travel much, her family would bring her a spoon from their latest travels. Rita had a love for animals and had many loving rescues throughout her life.

In addition to her parents and late husband Frederick, Rita was preceded in death by one grandchild.

Survivors include her loving children Machelle Shipp (Bob), Michael Pine (Tonya), Melissa (Mark) Ray and Edward DeWitt (Denise); siblings Bob Wolf, Linda Foster and Terry Wolf; 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Rita will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenlawn Cemetery in Mexico, IN.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com